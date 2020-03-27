COVID-19 deaths now at 14 in Wisconsin, first death reported in northern Wisconsin
The death toll from COVID-19 is now up to 14. New deaths were reported in Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Iron Counties. That death in Iron County was also the first positive detection in the county. The Department of Health Services says the total number of confirmed cases is also up to 842, but is probably a […]
Source: WRN.com
