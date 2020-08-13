COVID-19 cases and positive test percentage back up Thursday
After dropping to the second lowest number of cases since June, Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin are back up. The Department of Health Services reported 943 – or 7.6 percent – of 12,415 new test results came back positive Thursday, compared with just 478 new confirmed cases and a positive test rate of 4.8 percent […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Wisconsin colleges' fall plans hinge on testing thousands of students for COVID-19. Will...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2020 at 10:33 PM
Wisconsin universities' plans range in detail, but none can prepare completely for the unknown that may force them to cancel in-person classes.
-
Brown County coronavirus: Latest state numbers show high COVID-19 activity
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 13, 2020 at 10:12 PM
COVID-19 deaths in Brown County stand at 54, with almost 4,400 confirmed cases. Wisconsin's death toll topped 1,000 in the past week.
-
Evers has about $300 million more in federal aid he can spend to fight COVID-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2020 at 10:09 PM
Gov. Tony Evers has about $300 million more in federal aid he can use to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.
-
Gov. Tony Evers reminds Trump he will have to wear a mask when he visits Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2020 at 10:06 PM
Gov. Tony Evers has a message for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for their visits to Wisconsin next week: Bring a mask.
-
Gov. Evers discusses school opening and CARES act funding in Thursday press conference
by Raymond Neupert on August 13, 2020 at 9:56 PM
Following complaints from Republicans about how he was spending federal coronavirus aid money, on Thursday Governor Tony Evers unveiled a new platform for people to see exactly where that money is going. “This website will allow […]
-
Legislature releases sexual harassment complaint against Rep. Staush Gruszynski 2 days...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2020 at 9:33 PM
Gruszynski, a Democrat from Green Bay, lost Tuesday by 58 points in a primary election held less than a year after the public learned he had harassed a Capitol staff member in October.
-
Wisconsin tribal casinos using UV light to 'kill' coronavirus, tech could work in schools
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 13, 2020 at 9:11 PM
Tribal casinos are incorporating ultra-violet lights into their ventilation systems to clean the air of coronavirus.
-
-
Johnson's claim on unemployment earnings is on the money
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2020 at 8:11 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson said "Depending on which study you look at, either 68% or 5 out of 6 individuals according to (Congressional Budget Office), are making more on unemployment than they did on the job."
