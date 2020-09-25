COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase

Positive cases of COVID-19, along with hospitalizations and deaths due the disease, continue to increase in Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services on Friday reported 2,504 new confirmed cases, with a positive test rate of 16.6 percent. DHS reported nine more deaths due to COVID-19, and 65 more hospitalizations, pushing those numbers to 1,274 […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.