Cousins leaves Vikings for big new contract with Falcons in QB's latest well-timed trip to market

Kirk Cousins is leaving Minnesota for Atlanta. He landed another big contract with a well-timed foray into free agency. Cousins agreed to a four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the terms.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com



