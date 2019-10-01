Court upholds Wisconsin man's conviction for driving a lawnmower while drunk
Keith Shoeder argued his mower was a lot more like an ATV, which would have triggered a lighter penalty.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Another round of heavy rain hits southern half of state tonight; flash flood warnings in e...8 hours ago
- Sean Duffy: Baby number nine arrived Monday night, will need open heart surgery10 hours ago
- Court upholds Wisconsin man’s conviction for driving a lawnmower while drunk13 hours ago
- Hockey Badgers picked to finish third in the Big Ten14 hours ago
- Cain to start for the Brewers in WC game tonight14 hours ago
- Gwen Moore – Wisconsin lawmaker hits the target with claim on racial background of d...15 hours ago
- Date will be changed for 7th CD special election15 hours ago
- Update: Names Released in Accident Near Clifton Results in Serious Life Threatening Injuri...18 hours ago
- Montello Man Facing Charges of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault18 hours ago
- Wisconsin Elections Commission Offers $1.1 M in Election System Grants18 hours ago
- World Dairy Expo Kicks-Off in Madison1 day ago
- Slightly Better Week for Harvest in Wisconsin1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.