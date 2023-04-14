Court rejects governor's move to dismiss public records suit
The Iowa Supreme Court has refused to dismiss a lawsuit against Gov. Kim Reynolds that seeks to require her office to respond to public record requests. The court in a unanimous decision on Friday rejected Reynolds’ argument that her office…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Child sexual abuse charges dismissed in case against former Green Bay music teacher
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2023 at 7:21 PM
Kelton Jennings was arrested in April 2022. He taught fifth-grade music at seven schools in the Green Bay School District. He was hired in 2021.
-
Wisconsin 2024 election updates: Libertarian candidate Phil Anderson launches campaign...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM
Wisconsin will again be closely watched in the political world in 2024 with a U.S. Senate election and Milwaukee hosting the RNC.
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/13
by WRJC WebMaster on April 14, 2023 at 4:21 PM
-
New Lisbon Track & Field Competes in Westfield
by WRJC WebMaster on April 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM
-
Wisconsin doctors offer 6 things to know to help your baby to sleep better
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 14, 2023 at 2:21 PM
A sleep-deprived baby is a cranky, clingy baby, but the implications of inadequate sleep extend well beyond nasty moods.
-
Appleton entrepreneur creates CoyAmore, a dating app for the introverted community
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2023 at 1:21 PM
Jon Pethke promises his app will actually deliver on the promise to be more user-friendly for introverts.
-
Door County organic farms win funds to support local food production, hunger relief
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2023 at 9:55 AM
The funds come from the Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance program. More than $1.4 million was awarded to 165 farmers in Wisconsin.
-
OSHA seeks quarter-million-dollar fine for Oconto Falls Dollar General operator due to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2023 at 9:50 AM
OSHA inspectors say they found stacks of merchandise and rolling containers blocking many exit routes, including a storeroom emergency exit.
-
Egg Harbor asks Supreme Court to consider case on Shipwrecked sidewalk property
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2023 at 5:15 AM
The village of Egg Harbor condemned property belonging to Shipwrecked Brew Pup in order to build a walkway. After the Court of Appeals ruled that was illegal, the case may be heading to the Wisconsin…
