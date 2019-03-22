Court Enters Not Guilty Plea On Behalf Of Suspect In Casino Parking Lot Killing

A Sauk County District judge has bound a man over for trial in a January killing in a casino parking lot. Robert M Pulvermacher faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide. The body of 88-year-old Harold A. Johnson of Portage was found in a vehicle parked outside the Ho-Chunk Casino and Convention Center January 14th. Pulvermacher was arrested a week later. During a Thursday court appearance, he waived his preliminary hearing. He returns to court April 4th

Source: WRJC.com





