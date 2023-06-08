Court denies convicted double murderer Jacob Cayer's appeal of life sentence in mental health institution
In 2020, Jacob P. Cayer of Ashwaubenon was found guilty but not responsible due to mental defect of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2016.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Tim Michels sues Republican Party activist Bob Dohnal in rift over 2022 governor's race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2023 at 7:47 PM
Michels accused Dohnal of libel and defamation over claims Michels promised to pay $100,000 to stage political events.
-
Republican lawmakers block meningitis vaccine requirement for students
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2023 at 7:29 PM
The action bars Gov. Tony Evers from implementing a new rule that would have required seventh graders to get vaccinated against meningitis.
-
Sweeping bill introduced to lift reading skills, emphasize phonics
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2023 at 7:27 PM
But one provision — to hold back third graders who don't meet benchmarks in reading — drew immediate opposition from education officials.
-
Court denies convicted double murderer Jacob Cayer's appeal of life sentence in mental...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2023 at 6:43 PM
In 2020, Jacob P. Cayer of Ashwaubenon was found guilty but not responsible due to mental defect of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2016.
-
GOP leaders threaten to strip Milwaukee provisions from local government funding bill if...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2023 at 4:58 PM
Vos and LeMahieu said Milwaukee could be dropped from the legislation if a deal isn't reached as soon as Wednesday night.
-
Field, Phyllis Marian Age 98 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM
-
New legislation will seek $50M for reading reform across Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2023 at 3:45 PM
Plans call for passing a reading reform bill that would include $50 million in the state budget to support science of reading in Wisconsin schools.
-
Mahr, Mary Patricia Age 90 formerly of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on June 8, 2023 at 3:24 PM
-
See photos from Green Bay Preble graduation ceremony
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM
Green Bay Preble High School celebrated its Class of 2023 on June 7, 2023.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.