County Trunk Highway W near Kendall to Be Closed Beginning May 15th

A heads up to all of you that travel in the Kendall area, County Trunk Highway W, immediately north of County Trunk P in the Village of Kendall will be closed effective May 15th. It will be closed to facilitate the replacement bridge over the branch of the Baraboo River. The project is expected to be complete and the highway to re-open by the middle of July. Advance notice signs will be posted. No formal detour will be established. For additional information call the Monroe County Highway Department at 608-269-8740.

