County supervisor names left off ballot in eastern Iowa race
Voters in small precinct in eastern Iowa missed the chance to vote for a contested county supervisor seat when county election officials inadvertently left the race off their ballots. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said the error in Tuesday’s election…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin 2022 midterm election coverage: Milwaukee has more than half of absentee votes...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2022 at 12:56 AM
Wisconsin's 2022 midterm election includes races for governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general, Congress.
Prosecutors charge homeless man, 48, with homicide in meth overdose death in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 8, 2022 at 8:55 PM
Green Bay police say William Patnode, 48, provided the methamphetamine that killed a man inside a west-side residence in March.
As domestic violence in Wisconsin surges, shelters unable to keep up with need
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 8, 2022 at 7:41 PM
Nearly 1 in 6 U.S. domestic violence deaths last year happened in Wisconsin.
Green Bay man killed in head-on crash early Tuesday morning near town of Rockland
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on November 8, 2022 at 6:24 PM
First responders arrived to find one of the vehicles 'engulfed in flames,' according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.
Absentee voting numbers in Wisconsin soar over the 2018 midterms
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 8, 2022 at 4:24 PM
By Tuesday, 741,795 people mailed in their absentee ballot or voted in-person in the state, according to data from the Wisconsin Election Commission.
Tomah Health Welcomes back In Person Love Light Program
by WRJC WebMaster on November 8, 2022 at 3:48 PM
Cashton & Bangor Advance to Football State Semi-Finals
by WRJC WebMaster on November 8, 2022 at 3:46 PM
Wolves Defeated by Macks at State Volleyball Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on November 8, 2022 at 3:45 PM
Green Bay area, Wisconsin election results
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 8, 2022 at 2:25 PM
