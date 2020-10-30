County Office Building Restrictions -Due to COVID19

Effective on Monday, November 2, 2020 all Juneau County buildings will be closed to

the public in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Most Juneau County staff will still be present

and working in the County buildings to serve the public. Juneau County officials are encouraging people

to conduct business with County Departments via telephone and email when possible. Services will

continue by appointment only (contact information highlighted below). The Juneau County Justice

Center will remain open to the public to allow for court proceedings.

It is important to take active measures to avoid the spread of illness in the community. People should

follow simple steps to slow the spread in our community, including:

• Wear a cloth face covering when in public.

• Keep 6 ft of distance between you and non-household members.

• Limit contact with non-household members.

• Staying home when sick.

• Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

• Covering coughs and sneezes.

• Avoiding touching your face.

The Emergency Information Page of the Juneau County Government website has been activated for

COVID-19 preparedness and response. Go to www.co.juneau.wi.gov/emergency-information.html .

Information regarding COVID-19 in Juneau County will be updated regularly.

Sheriff’s non-emergency – 608-847-5649

Health Department – 608-847-9373

Highway – 608-847-5874

Human Services – 608-847-2400

County Clerk – 608-847-9300

Treasurer – 608-847-9308

Veterans Service – 608-847-9385

Capital Consortium – 888-794-5556

Land Information – 608- 847-9457

Aging and Disability – 608-847-9371

Register of Deeds – 608-847-9325

UW-Extension – 608-847-9329

Source: WRJC.com







