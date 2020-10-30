County Office Building Restrictions -Due to COVID19
Effective on Monday, November 2, 2020 all Juneau County buildings will be closed to
the public in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Most Juneau County staff will still be present
and working in the County buildings to serve the public. Juneau County officials are encouraging people
to conduct business with County Departments via telephone and email when possible. Services will
continue by appointment only (contact information highlighted below). The Juneau County Justice
Center will remain open to the public to allow for court proceedings.
It is important to take active measures to avoid the spread of illness in the community. People should
follow simple steps to slow the spread in our community, including:
• Wear a cloth face covering when in public.
• Keep 6 ft of distance between you and non-household members.
• Limit contact with non-household members.
• Staying home when sick.
• Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.
• Covering coughs and sneezes.
• Avoiding touching your face.
The Emergency Information Page of the Juneau County Government website has been activated for
COVID-19 preparedness and response. Go to www.co.juneau.wi.gov/emergency-information.html .
Information regarding COVID-19 in Juneau County will be updated regularly.
Sheriff’s non-emergency – 608-847-5649
Health Department – 608-847-9373
Highway – 608-847-5874
Human Services – 608-847-2400
County Clerk – 608-847-9300
Treasurer – 608-847-9308
Veterans Service – 608-847-9385
Capital Consortium – 888-794-5556
Land Information – 608- 847-9457
Aging and Disability – 608-847-9371
Register of Deeds – 608-847-9325
UW-Extension – 608-847-9329
Source: WRJC.com
-
President Donald Trump returns to Green Bay area for rally in key Wisconsin region as...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 30, 2020 at 7:24 PM
Trump will speak at 2:30 p.m. at Austin Straubel International Airport, his third stop in Wisconsin within the past week.
-
Hall of Fame Packers cornerback Herb Adderley dies at 81
by Packers News on October 30, 2020 at 7:20 PM
Herb Adderley was first-team All-Pro five times in his nine seasons with the Packers and also was a member of the NFL's 1960s all-decade team.
-
County Office Building Restrictions -Due to COVID19
by WRJC WebMaster on October 30, 2020 at 6:48 PM
-
Natural Resources Board approves emergency rule for treating PFAS at firefighting foam...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 30, 2020 at 6:35 PM
The Natural Resources Board Wednesday approved the emergency rule with a vote of 5-2. It requires all testing facilities to filter PFAS from its water.
-
Five days in Wisconsin: More than 20,000 positive coronavirus tests, nearly 200 deaths
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 30, 2020 at 5:57 PM
Wisconsin, with a population of fewer than 6 million, is experiencing one of the worst and sustained outbreaks in the country. New cases are topping those in states with double the population.
-
‘Wear a freaking mask’ Evers urges as COVID-19 crisis continues
by Bob Hague on October 30, 2020 at 5:45 PM
As the state continues to see climbing COVID-19 cases rates and hospitalizations, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers had a blunt message on Friday. “If we want to do this right, and stop it in its tracks, people have to wear a freaking mask. Simple […]
-
Joe Biden, Donald Trump focus on battleground Wisconsin during today's appearances
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 30, 2020 at 5:27 PM
Donald Trump will be in Green Bay and Joe Biden in Milwaukee as the candidates work for votes in the Badger State on the same day for the first time.
-
State veterans homes avoided COVID for months, but now the second surge of infections is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 30, 2020 at 5:25 PM
Though Wisconsin's three veterans homes avoided COVID for months, the second surge is affecting veterans and staff.
-
For these Green Bay voters, election issues are deeply personal
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 30, 2020 at 5:08 PM
Green Bay Press-Gazette photojournalist Ebony Cox interviewed over 25 early voters. Here are issues that rose to the top.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.