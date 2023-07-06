County highway closes for Door County road project near Fish Creek
The highway department wasn’t planning a detour at first for the monthlong project but decided to do so because of heavy traffic in the work area.
Ken Jennings says he wants to become Wisconsin's governor after seeing what Tony Evers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2023 at 12:33 AM
When Gov. Tony Evers used his veto pen to eliminate two numbers and a hyphen to support education for 402 years, it had Wisconsin politics trending Wednesday.
Tony Evers uses veto powers to extend annual increases for public schools for the next...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2023 at 12:27 AM
In signing the state budget, Gov. Tony Evers used his broad partial veto powers to make permanent annual per-pupil increases for public schools.
Door County Land Trust acquires property to add to protected wetland near Sturgeon Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2023 at 11:31 PM
The natural area is home to rare orchids, carnivorous plants, unusual species of insects including the Hine's emerald dragonfly, and a variety of birds.
Authorities identify 19-year-old Oconto woman killed in motorcycle crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM
The Oconto County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman killed June 30 in a traffic crash.
Schabusiness' lawyer asks again for new competency exam, also seeks to delay trial
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2023 at 6:25 PM
The case is currently scheduled to go to trial July 24-28, with jury selection scheduled for 1 p.m. July 21.
See photos from Fourth of July celebrations in downtown Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2023 at 4:12 PM
Fireworks lit up downtown Green Bay after a Fourth of July filled with food and music.
51 Year Old Elroy Man Injured in Shooting
by WRJC WebMaster on July 5, 2023 at 2:21 PM
Swanon, Dorothy A. Age 81 of Wisconsin Rapids
by WRJC WebMaster on July 5, 2023 at 2:13 PM
