Counterfeit Money Discovered in Lake Delton

The Lake Delton Police Department is warning the area about counterfeit hundred dollar bills being passed off. A local store issued a complaint about two hundred dollar bills having the same serial number. Police urge local businesses to use caution when accepting cash especially with larger bills. Police ask that businesses discovering counterfeit money report it immediately.

Source: WRJC.com





