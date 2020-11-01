'Couldn't come at a crazier time': Voters brace for an election conducted in the grip of a pandemic
From clerks to voters who have already cast ballots, or plan to on Election Day, there is palpable anticipation about how it will all play out in an unprecedented election season.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Your guide to the election in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 1, 2020 at 5:38 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with candidate Q&As and information about the election.
-
Police arrest Green Bay man in stabbing on city's west side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 1, 2020 at 4:13 PM
Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
-
'Couldn't come at a crazier time': Voters brace for an election conducted in the grip of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 1, 2020 at 2:25 PM
From clerks to voters who have already cast ballots, or plan to on Election Day, there is palpable anticipation about how it will all play out in an unprecedented election season.
-
Don't fall for falsehoods: How Wisconsin voters can avoid spreading election...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 1, 2020 at 2:15 PM
The best defense from rumors, hoaxes and propaganda is knowing what to expect. Here's a preview of what voters might see ahead of Election Day.
-
WIAA Division 1 state girls cross country meet
by Fond du Lac Reporter on November 1, 2020 at 1:02 AM
WIAA Division 1 state girls cross country meet in Hartland, Wisconsin.
-
Halloween decorations throughout Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 1, 2020 at 12:01 AM
Halloween decorations on display throughout Brown County
-
Brown County United Way surveying residents about coronavirus pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 31, 2020 at 7:13 PM
Brown County United Way is asking residents how they've been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. To take the survey: https://bit.ly/3jtqnLy
-
'I shot two white kids': New records detail Kyle Rittenhouse's surrender to hometown...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 31, 2020 at 1:59 PM
The assault-style rifle used in the shooting was purchased by an 18-year-old friend of Rittenhouse.
-
LGBTQ History Month: How LGBTQ community organizations, clinics were the vanguard in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 31, 2020 at 1:45 PM
LGBTQ History Month: Due to early activism and forward-thinking state leadership, Wisconsin was able to mobilize and address the AIDS epidemic.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.