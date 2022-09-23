Could Donald Trump declassify documents with just a thought? Three legal precedents say no

Former President Donald Trump told Sean Hannity that “if you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying it’s declassified.” We found at least three judicial rulings involving Trump that rejected declassification by tweet or news release.

