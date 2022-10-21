Correction: Bonfire Explosion story
In a story published Oct. 20, 2022, about a bonfire explosion, The Associated Press erroneously reported where Green Bay is in relation to the Town of Maple Grove explosion. Green Bay is southeast of the Town of Maple Grove, not…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Viral false COVID vaccine claim lands in Wisconsin governor's race after Tim Michels tweet
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 21, 2022 at 9:55 PM
Michels' claim distorts the impact of a CDC committee vote in favor of adding COVID-19 vaccine to the recommended schedule for children and adults.
-
Data breach reported at Advocate Aurora Health, impacting up to 3 million patients
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 21, 2022 at 9:52 PM
Because of the breach, the health information of millions of patients may have been shared with companies like Google and Facebook.
-
With inflation top of mind for voters, Wisconsin governor candidates tout tax cuts....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 21, 2022 at 8:57 PM
Voters have shifted their top priority from abortion to their wallets, but candidates are limited in what they can do about rising prices.
-
Duplex under construction explodes in Dane County village of Oregon
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 21, 2022 at 5:53 PM
The explosion occurred in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue, in the village just south of Madison.
-
Mauston Common Council Meeting This Tuesday 10-25
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2022 at 5:18 PM
-
Car v Tractor Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2022 at 5:18 PM
-
VB D4 Regional Semi-Final Royall at Hillsboro Full Game
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2022 at 5:16 PM
-
Hannah Schuchart named new Oconto County district attorney by Gov. Tony Evers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 21, 2022 at 5:12 PM
Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday who will serve as Oconto County district attorney following the resignation of Edward Burke Jr.
-
Fact check: Evers mostly on track on Michels opposing rape, incest exceptions to abortion
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 21, 2022 at 4:44 PM
Evers campaign ad says if a 12-year-old girl became pregnant because of rape or incest, "Tim Michels would force her to deliver the baby."
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.