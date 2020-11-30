Coronavirus test rate, hospitalizations increase over weekend

After declining for two weeks, COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations climbed over the weekend. The Department of Health Services reported a record breaking 53 percent daily positive test rate on Sunday, and 40 percent on Saturday. The seven-day positive test rate rose for the first time in nearly two weeks, to 27.8 percent. DHS reported […]

Source: WRN.com







