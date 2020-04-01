Coronavirus: Some local clerks call for canceling in-person voting as they prepare for April 7 vote
Communities are losing poll workers as fears spread. Milwaukee is 1,000 short of the 1,400 it needs; Allouez merges polling sites.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:
- ‘Nightmare’: Wisconsin’s local clerks scramble to ensure absentee ballot...26 mins ago
- Wisconsinites approve of government actions to stem coronavirus outbreak, new Marquette po...48 mins ago
- How long will Wisconsin schools remain shut down because of COVID-19? At least another mon...54 mins ago
- Mid-Week COVID-19 Updates2 hours ago
- Ott, Ethel Irene age 90 of Wonewoc6 hours ago
- Mauston City Hall Limiting Walk-ins6 hours ago
- Support Wisconsin made products during the COVID-19 response9 hours ago
- State Farmers Intend to Plant More Corn, Soybean Acres in ’2011 hours ago
- State All Milk Price Averaged $19.10 During February11 hours ago
- Plans Still in Place for 2020 Farm Technology Days (for now)11 hours ago
- Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, March 31, 20201 day ago
- Evers asks White House for Emergency Declaration1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.