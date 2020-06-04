Coronavirus pandemic forces cancellation of World Dairy Expo

Another major Wisconsin event is cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic — World Dairy Expo in Madison. Dairy Expo General Manager Scott Bentley, in an announcement posted to YouTube Thursday afternoon “We had every intention of adhering to our initial communication timeline of July 1st. But an abundance of clarity has been obtained through the […]

Source: WRN.com







