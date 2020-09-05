Coronavirus interrupts Packers fans' streaks, Neenah man's Kick Ash Baskets make grill cleaning easier: Stories you loved
As always, we’ve rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 5, 2020 at 12:07 PM
Poor fourth quarter costs Bucks, trail Miami in series 3-0
by Bill Scott on September 5, 2020 at 6:22 AM
For three quarters on Friday night, it looked like the Milwaukee Bucks were on their way to a game three victory. They led by 12 heading to the fourth quarter, only to see the Heat outscore the Bucks 40-13 in the final 12 minutes for a 115-100 […]
Nine UW-Madison fraternities and sororities ordered to quarantine due to COVID-19 spread
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 5, 2020 at 12:19 AM
38 Greek life students tested positive for the virus as of Sept. 2.
Private schools, parents ask Supreme Court to block Dane County health order that limits...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 5, 2020 at 12:13 AM
Religious schools, parents are making araguments similar to those the Legislature advanced in its June lawsuit over Tony Evers' stay-at-home order.
State reports nearly 1500 new COVID-19 cases Friday as lab reporting issue resolved
by Bob Hague on September 4, 2020 at 10:46 PM
Wisconsin recorded nearly 1500 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday – but the numbers were higher due to problems with lab reporting being solved. The Department of Health Services reported 1,498 — or 12.8 percent — of 11,702 test […]
Brown County coronavirus: Students in multiple school districts test positive for COVID-19
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 4, 2020 at 10:23 PM
West De Pere district notified parents Thursday that a Hemlock Creek Elementary School student who tested positive for COVID-19 is now in isolation
Kamala Harris to visit Milwaukee on Labor Day
by Bob Hague on September 4, 2020 at 9:17 PM
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will travel to Milwaukee on Labor Day, according to a press release from the Biden/Harris campaign. Harris’ first campaign trip to Wisconsin follows Biden’s visit to Kenosha Thursday, […]
Barnes contrasts Trump and Biden Kenosha visits
by Bob Hague on September 4, 2020 at 8:52 PM
Friday on the “CBS This Morning” program, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said he joins Governor Tony Evers, in admonishing President Trump’s visit to Kenosha on Tuesday, after protests and riots stemming from the […]
Bice: State lawmaker claims one house as residence for taxes and another one for politics
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 4, 2020 at 8:46 PM
State Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, is the subject of a complaint with state Elections Commission accusing him of violating the residency requirement.
