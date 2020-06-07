Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Percentage of positive tests still on the decline
The state Department of Health Services reported 264 new confirmed cases Sunday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Sunday protest in downtown Green Bay to demand end to police violence
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2020 at 11:11 PM
Protesters march to Green Bay police headquarters to demand police reform, end to police violence.
About 1,000 gather in downtown Green Bay in the city's latest Black Lives Matter protest
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2020 at 10:21 PM
A crowd of about 1,000 people is protesting for police reform and an end to systemic racism in downtown Green Bay.
Protesters cross Walnut Street bridge in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2020 at 8:03 PM
Protesters demanding an end to police brutality after the killing of George Floyd chant as the cross the Walnut Street Bridge on June 7, 2020, in Green Bay.
Rainbow pride flag has been raised above the Wisconsin State Capitol in recognition of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM
In recognition of Pride Month, the pride flag was raised above the state Capitol
Protesters march against police violence in downtown Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2020 at 6:49 PM
Police estimate about 1,000 people are protesting Sunday in downtown Green Bay.
Protesters have demanded police departments be 'defunded.' Tony Evers says that goes too...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2020 at 6:23 PM
The idea of significantly reducing or eliminating police funding has shifted from a fantasy pushed by activists to real action considered by some Democratic officials.
Crowd gathers at Leicht Park for Sunday protest
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2020 at 4:21 PM
Protesters gathered at Leciht Park Sunday morning to march to the Green Bay police department to demand police reform in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
