Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 957 new confirmed cases reported, one more death
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 26, 2020 at 7:38 PM
The positive cases account for 9.6% of the 9,978 tests processed since Saturday.
Hill reelected chairman as Oneida Nation announces results for tri-annual general election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 26, 2020 at 6:00 PM
Over 1,740 people cast ballots in the crowded election Saturday. Tehassi Hill was reelected as the chairperson between four other candidates.
Wisconsin reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 953 new confirmed cases
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 25, 2020 at 7:18 PM
Overall, 891 people in Wisconsin have died due to COVID-19, or around 2% of all those who have tested positive.
Goats on roof keep trademark at Al Johnson's, Neenah couple's 800-mile challenge raises...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 25, 2020 at 12:13 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Farms Sought for Top Milk Quality Dairy Herd Awards
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
The National Mastitis Council is now taking nominations for its annual National Dairy Quality Award.
New Wisconsin Ag Youth Council Being Formed
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
Wisconsin's agriculture secretary announced the creation of the new Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.
Basse: Milk Class Wars Make it Difficult to Paint Full Picture
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
Are things looking up for the dairy industry going into the second half of 2020? The answer is 'it depends,' according to Dan Basse of AgResource Company in Chicago.
Wisconsin Still Tops Nation in Mink Pelt Output
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
The fur industry in Wisconsin continues to be strong.
WFU Hires Farmer Labor Organizer
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
The Wisconsin Farmers Union has created a new position to help develop grassroots power in support of farmer-labor solidarity.
