Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 3,831 cases reported, 22 deaths
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The 3,831 positive cases accounted for 40.3% of the 9,511 tests results that came back Sunday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
by Bob Hague on November 30, 2020 at 12:33 AM
With the Dane County election recount finished and certified, President-elect Joe Biden still maintains his lead over President Donald Trump. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell reported Biden’s vote count was reduced by 91 votes, to 260,094, […]
-
Coronavirus test rate, hospitalizations increase over weekend
by Bob Hague on November 30, 2020 at 12:27 AM
After declining for two weeks, COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations climbed over the weekend. The Department of Health Services reported a record breaking 53 percent daily positive test rate on Sunday, and 40 percent on Saturday. The seven-day […]
-
Green Bay police officer and another person injured in two-vehicle crash on east side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 29, 2020 at 10:48 PM
A vehicle collided with a squad car at Bellevue and Mason streets after the driver did not stop at flashing red lights, police said.
-
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 3,831 cases reported, 22 deaths
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 29, 2020 at 9:01 PM
The 3,831 positive cases accounted for 40.3% of the 9,511 tests results that came back Sunday.
-
Wisconsin corn growers expect to see record yields
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 28, 2020 at 9:53 PM
Wisconsin corn growers are projected to average six bushels more than the previous record set in 2016
-
Meatpacking plants tied to more COVID-19 cases than known before, new business outbreak...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 28, 2020 at 6:58 PM
A business group sued to block the state from releasing updated data
-
Aaron Rodgers has meals, Packers gifts delivered to local hospital, boxer-mix adopted...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
-
COVID-19 positive test rate, hospitalizations, continue to decline
by Bob Hague on November 28, 2020 at 1:56 AM
Coronavirus percentages continue to trend down in Wisconsin. There were just 1,300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, with a little under 9,800 tests processed over the Thanksgiving holiday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported […]
-
Milwaukee County recount completed
by Bob Hague on November 28, 2020 at 1:46 AM
The presidential recount is complete, in Milwaukee County. The recount concluded Friday evening, and according to the Milwaukee County Elections Commission which certified the results, no instances of fraud were found in the week long process. […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.