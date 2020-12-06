Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 2,791 cases reported Sunday, 17 more deaths
Sunday’s seven-day average of daily deaths at 59 was just under the state’s all-time high record of 60 people reported on Saturday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Green Bay police: Man arrested for OWI after driving car into the Fox River
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 6, 2020 at 11:13 PM
The man was able to get out of the vehicle and swam to shore.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 6, 2020 at 9:36 PM
UWGB men lose double OT heartbreaker at the buzzer
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 6, 2020 at 12:39 PM
The UWGB men's basketball team is 0-3 after a loss to Eastern Illinois on Saturday.
Badgers drop home finale to Indiana
by Bill Scott on December 6, 2020 at 6:38 AM
The Wisconsin Badgers managed just two short Collin Larsh field goals (29, 28 yds) on Saturday and fell to the Indiana Hoosiers 14-6 in the final game of the season at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers (2-2) have one game left in the regular season, […]
COVID-19 vaccine likely won't be mandated in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 6, 2020 at 2:41 AM
The Evers administration doesn't plan to require COVID-19 vaccinations and health care workers won't be required to get one — at least at first.
Strong Defensive Effort Leads Golden Eagle to 55-38 Victory Over Adams-Friendship in Boys...
by WRJC WebMaster on December 5, 2020 at 3:47 AM
First came sex abuse allegations at the abbey. Then secret payments. Then a suicide.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 5, 2020 at 12:58 AM
Nate Lindstrom spent his life battling the memories of his past — and the priests at the center of it.
Wisconsin Supreme Court deals Trump election challenges 3rd defeat in 30 hours
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 5, 2020 at 12:27 AM
As with two decisions Thursday, Friday's ruling was 4-3, with conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn joining the court's liberals to rebuff the president.
Wisconsin shortens quarantine period for some exposed to COVID-19, following new CDC...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 4, 2020 at 11:49 PM
People who are exposed to an infected person and do not develop symptoms can end their quarantine after 10 days without a test, or seven days with a negative test.
