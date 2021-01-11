Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 1,832 new cases, 2 more deaths Sunday
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The seven-day weekly average of cases stood at 2,908.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Packers host the Rams on Saturday at Lambeau Field
by Bill Scott on January 11, 2021 at 1:23 AM
With the Los Angeles Rams beating Seattle on Saturday and the Chicago Bears falling at New Orleans on Sunday, it’ll be the Rams facing the Green Bay Packers in the divisional playoff round at Lambeau Field. The NFL has slotted those two teams […]
-
Badgers fall to top-ranked Minnesota, split with the Gophers
by Bill Scott on January 10, 2021 at 11:25 PM
The 12th-ranked Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team (6-6-0, 6-3-0-1 Big Ten) split its home series against No. 1 Minnesota (11-1-0, 9-1-0-0 Big Ten) after coming up short in Sunday’s matchup. The Gophers claimed game two, 5-3, after […]
-
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 1,832 new cases, 2 more deaths Sunday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 10, 2021 at 8:31 PM
The seven-day weekly average of cases stood at 2,908.
-
Green Bay Phoenix win third straight, sweep Oakland
by Bill Scott on January 10, 2021 at 5:43 AM
After dropping nine straight games to start the season, the Green Bay Phoenix have won three-straight, earning a two game sweep over Oakland in Green Bay over the weekend. Amari Davis poured in 25 points for the Phoenix as they knocked off Oakland […]
-
Top-Ranked Badger women split with #4 Ohio State
by Bill Scott on January 10, 2021 at 5:34 AM
After earning a victory in the series opener on Friday, the top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team fell to #4 Ohio State 2-1 in overtime on Saturday to split their two-game series with the Buckeyes at LaBahn Arena. Senior Daryl Watts scored […]
-
Badgers upset top-ranked Gophers in hockey series opener
by Bill Scott on January 10, 2021 at 5:25 AM
The Wisconsin men’s hockey team (6-5-0, 6-3-0-0-1-0 Big Ten) scored first and knocked off top-ranked Minnesota (10-1-0, 8-1-0-0-0-0 Big Ten), 3-1, on Saturday at LaBahn Arena, handing the Gophers their first loss of the season. Linus Weissbach […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Friday January 8th
by WRJC WebMaster on January 10, 2021 at 2:14 AM
-
Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border to laud border wall
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 10, 2021 at 1:40 AM
President Donald Trump is expected to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday to highlight his administration's work on the border wall, the White House said Saturday.
-
World-renowned Rwandan priest, who frequently visited shrine near Green Bay, taught power...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 10, 2021 at 12:54 AM
Father Ubald Rugirangoga visited the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help near Green Bay regularly.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.