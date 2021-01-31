Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 1,007 new cases, 3 more deaths Sunday
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The number of people who have died due to the virus remains high. On Sunday, the seven-day death average was 29.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 1,007 new cases, 3 more deaths Sunday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 31, 2021 at 9:00 PM
The number of people who have died due to the virus remains high. On Sunday, the seven-day death average was 29.
-
Badgers sweep Spartans in Big Ten hockey
by Bill Scott on January 31, 2021 at 5:52 AM
The Wisconsin Badgers (11-7-0, 9-5-0 0-1-0 Big Ten) pulled off a two-game weekend sweep over the Michigan State Spartans (6-10-2, 5-10-1 2-1-0 Big Ten), pulling out a 4-1 win in Saturday’s series finale at LaBahn Arena. After a scoreless first […]
-
'It's here now': The doctors and nurses who treated Wisconsin's first COVID patient one...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 31, 2021 at 5:07 AM
One year ago, a patient walked into UW Health and asked to be tested for coronavirus — tipping Wisconsin into a new reality and ever-present fear.
-
Golden Eagle’s Send Trio to Wrestling Sectional Tournament 2 as Regional Champions
by WRJC WebMaster on January 30, 2021 at 11:34 PM
-
Strong 2nd Half Leads Cashton Past Necedah in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 30, 2021 at 2:04 PM
-
Hockey Badgers shutout Spartans
by Bill Scott on January 30, 2021 at 4:46 AM
The Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team (10-7-0, 8-5-0-0-1-0 Big Ten) put together its best performance of the season, blanking the Michigan State Spartans (6-9-2, 5-9-1-2-1-0) 6-0 on Friday night at LaBahn Arena. Wisconsin’s leading […]
-
Aurora provides additional details on its plans for scheduling appointments for the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 30, 2021 at 2:14 AM
The health system will use its LiveWell app to schedule most of its patients, and call or send texts to those without email addresses.
-
Wisconsin is turning to local pharmacies for help giving COVID-19 vaccine to elderly in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 30, 2021 at 12:45 AM
After a slow start, Wisconsin seems to be looking for help beyond the federal CVS and Walgreens program to vaccinate those in long-term care.
-
Judge to decide if ruse to get DNA of suspect in 1976 campground killings was...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 30, 2021 at 12:03 AM
A Marinette County judge heard arguments Friday on whether prosecutors can use their only physical evidence tying a man to a double homicide.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.