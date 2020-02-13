Coronavirus deaths rise in China, but there are no more pending tests in Wisconsin. Here's what we know.
Last week, a Dane County resident became the first case in Wisconsin and the 12th nationwide.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
