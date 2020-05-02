Coronavirus cases surface at Pulaski assisted living home as employees say facility botched response
Employees say the facility didn’t protect residents and pressured caregivers to work knowing they had symptoms or tested positive.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 2, 2020 at 8:23 PM
-
Nearly 350 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Wisconsin as testing accelerates
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 2, 2020 at 8:14 PM
As of Saturday, 7,660 people in WIsconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 and 334 people have died, according to the state health department.
-
Pulaski assisted-living home president confirms COVID-19 at facility, says precautions...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 2, 2020 at 7:16 PM
The president of Country Villa Assisted Living said someone at the facility tested positive for the virus, but didn't say if it was a resident or staff.
-
Juneau County COVID – 19 Weekend Update
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2020 at 6:59 PM
Badger Bounce Back is Wisconsin’s plan to decrease COVID-19 cases and deaths to a low level and increase capacity in our health care system so that a phased reopening of businesses is possible. And that means people can get back to work
-
Police investigating deaths of 71-year-old man, 56-year-old woman in Kewaunee County home
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 2, 2020 at 3:02 PM
A 71-year-old man and 56-year-old woman were found dead Friday in a home in Kewaunee County after an acquaintance asked police to check on them.
-
Economic boom from Marinette Marine's new naval contract will be heard around the state
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 2, 2020 at 1:26 PM
A new Navy contract will mean over 1,000 new jobs to Fincantieri Marinette Marine. Economic benefits should spill throughout state, and into Michigan.
-
New Brew Drive-Thru aids local brewers, Packers' David Bakhtiari offers advice from bath...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 2, 2020 at 12:12 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
-
Gov. Tony Evers considering using some COVID-19 money for aid payments to farmers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 2, 2020 at 2:52 AM
Gov. Tony Evers is considering funneling millions of dollars to farmers using federal funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.
-
Community spread evident in Door County, third death announced
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2020 at 9:58 PM
Evidence now shows community spread of COVID-19 in Door County as the total confirmed cases rises to 14.
