Coronavirus cases in Wisconsin continue to decrease but deaths remain constant
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Even though the number of cases continued to decrease, health experts warn people to remain vigilant to prevent another COVID-19 spike.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Coronavirus cases in Wisconsin continue to decrease but deaths remain constant
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 24, 2020 at 11:38 PM
Even though the number of cases continued to decrease, health experts warn people to remain vigilant to prevent another COVID-19 spike.
-
Federal appeals court turns down Donald Trump push to overturn election results in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 24, 2020 at 11:37 PM
The 7th Circuit in Chicago upheld a decision reached nearly two weeks ago by U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig in Milwaukee.
-
Top election-related fact checks of 2020
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 24, 2020 at 8:09 PM
Top election-related fact checks of 2020 include Eric Trump's system 'Glitch' allegation and Kanye West's ballot bid.
-
Fox Valley native lights up the roads with car covered in Christmas lights, though State...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on December 24, 2020 at 6:59 PM
Oshkosh native Tyler Kamholz tricked out his car with Christmas lights and while it's not technically legal, it's bringing people joy.
-
GOP lawmakers plaintiffs in latest election lawsuit
by Bob Hague on December 24, 2020 at 5:38 PM
Two Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly have signed on to the latest federal court lawsuit, seeking to overturn results of the presidential election in Wisconsin and other four other states. The Journal Sentinel reports that Representatives Jeff […]
-
Cases and testing for COVID-19 in Wisconsin continue to decline
by Bob Hague on December 24, 2020 at 5:18 PM
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 2,579 on Wednesday, as testing continues to decline. The seven day positivity rate of those tested was 26 percent and has also been declining over the past month. The state Department of […]
-
Trump recounts in Dane and Milwaukee Counties come in under budget
by WRN Contributor on December 24, 2020 at 5:01 PM
The cost to recount presidential votes in Wisconsin’s two most populous counties came in slightly under budget. In Dane County, the bill to recount the votes as requested by President Donald Trump was around $730,000, about $11,000 less than […]
-
Wisconsin’s Exposure Notification App will help slow spread of COVID-19
by Bob Hague on December 24, 2020 at 4:54 PM
Wisconsin’s app to track the coronavirus is now live. The Wisconsin Exposure Notification app uses your phone’s Bluetooth to ping other, nearby phones. If you test positive, the state gives you a code for the app, and the app then […]
-
Top 10 fact checks of 2020
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 24, 2020 at 3:15 PM
Top 10 fact checks of 2020 include the COVID-19 pandemic, elections and social unrest
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.