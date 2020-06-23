Coree Woltering sets new Ice Age Trail record, running 1,200 miles in under 22 days
The ultrarunner finished the 1,200-mile trail on June 22, having averaged more than 50 miles per day over the previous three weeks.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Brown County scolds Hobart officials over objections to broadband line reroute forced by...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2020 at 1:57 PM
Hobart village officials are upset that a broadband infrastructure reroute forced by the Oneida Nation will add more than $400,000 to the project.
-
-
Green Bay Packers COO Ed Policy selling house on Fox River
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2020 at 12:51 PM
Green Bay Packers COO Ed Policy listed his house on the Fox River. Policy bought another house in the community.
-
-
Five questions with 2020 Golden Apple winner Amber Kalishek of Bay Harbor Elementary in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2020 at 11:12 AM
For eight straight days, the Press-Gazette will feature Q&As with this year's top teachers in Brown County.
-
Buholzer Re-Elected President of Wisconsin Cheese Makers
on June 23, 2020 at 11:05 AM
The leader of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association's board of directors will serve a second term.
-
Wisconsin Holstein Youth to be Honored Nationally
on June 23, 2020 at 11:05 AM
Wisconsin will have four semi-finalists competing in the Distinguished Junior Member contest this year by the National Holstein Association.
-
Andrews Honored as UWRF's Distinguished Agriculturalist
on June 23, 2020 at 11:05 AM
An associate vice president for federal relations for the University of Wisconsin System has been honored by the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
-
AgCountry to Donate $273,000 to COVID-19 Relief Efforts
on June 23, 2020 at 11:05 AM
AgCountry Farm Credit Services will donate $273,000 to local organizations within the communities they serve as part of relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
