Coon, Marshall H. Age 92 of Adams

Marshall H. Coon, age 92, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center at LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be 12:00 Noon on Thursday, May 23,2024 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, WI. Reverend Richard Corning will officiate. Visitation will be 10:00 until the time of service on Thursday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home

Interment will be at the Spring Grove Cemetery, Wisconsin Dells, Wi at a later date.

Marshall was born September 27, 1931, in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin to Howard B and Hazel (Marshall) Coon. Marshall graduated high school from Oxford, Wisconsin in 1949. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951. While stationed in England he met Emily Arstall. They married in the United States and had two daughters Rita and Marty. Emily passed away in 1988. Marshall married Rita Dittburner in 1989 and she passed away in 1995. Marshall married Frances Roberts in 1998 and they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in 2023.

Marshall was a man of many talents as his work life was so diverse. He farmed as a young man and then he and Emily purchased and operated Club 23 for 10 years. In 1989 Marshall was appointed by the Adams County Board to the position of Adams County Highway Commissioner. He held this position until his retirement in 1998.

Marshall belonged to many clubs during his lifetime which led him to volunteer many hours of community service. He belonged to the Adams Trinity Congregational Church,

Quincy Adams Lodge #71, Order of the Eastern Star – Kilbourn Chapter #120 and Rainbow Chapter #87, Faith in Action, Heart of Wisconsin Shrine Club, New Haven Sno-Streakers, Lake Mason Lions Club, and Moundview Golf Course.

Marshall loved spending time at Castle Rock Park at their “home on the lake.” Family get togethers at the lake was always a special time. Marshall enjoyed golfing, bowling, and going to the stock car races in the Dells until his health did not allow any longer. He looked forward to watching the Nascar races on Sundays, as well as reading and doing crossword puzzles. But his favorite time was spending time with his family whether it was a family reunion in Oxford, a lunch date with his siblings and relatives or going to watch his grandchildren and great grandchildren in sport, plays, or special events – these were the times that were most precious to him.

Marshall was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ed and sister-in-law Joy, brother-in-law Don Goetsch, son-in-law Jeff Mamayak, stepdaughter Brenda Quinnell and wives Emily and Rita.

Marshall is survived by: Wife Frances, Daughters, Rita Mamayak and Marty Coon, Stepdaughters Kathie (Jerry) Dye, Nancy (Claude Hiller) Macewicz, Stepson Butch (Lori) Roberts, Sisters Patsy Goetsch, Catherine (Tony) Deichl, Grandchildren Kelly (Kim) Roehl, Quinn (Michele) Roehl, Chad Roehl, Kristy (Kris) Barr, Karrie (Terry) Fritz, Katie (Tim) Mallet, Brett (Megan) Borck, KC (Kristen) Houslet, Carrie (Scott Young) Allard, Jennifer (Zac) Henson, Kevin (Amy) Dye, Christopher Macewicz, Amy Macewicz, Chad (Karen Perik) Rhinehart, Heather Rhinehart, Abigail Quinnell, and many loving great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the loving and compassionate staff at Gundersen Moundview and Gundersen Lutheran that helped make his last days dignified and comfortable and to the kind and caring staff at Rosebrooke Senior Living who always shared a smile and a friendly game of Bingo.

In lieu of flowers Memorials may be directed in Marshall’s memory to the Heart of Wisconsin Zor Shrine Club to be forwarded to the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Marshall will always be remembered for his smile and good hugs.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.