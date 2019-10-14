Coon, Dr. Robert LeRoy Age 81 of Delafield

Dr. Robert LeRoy Coon, 81, of Delafield, Wisconsin, died Friday, October 11, 2019, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Davis Corners United Methodist Church. Pastor Ron West, Jr., Grace Bible Church, will officiate. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Church. Interment will be at the Davis Corners Cemetery, Town of Jackson, Adams County, immediately after the service.

Robert was born January 8, 1938, in Jackson Township, to Warren Foster and Emma M. Nehring Coon. He grew up on his parents’ dairy farm near Davis Corners. He attended Oxford High School for two years and graduated from Wisconsin Dells Union High School in 1956. Robert was a veteran, proudly serving as a medic in the 82nd Airborne Division from 1956 to 1959. He married Carolyn A. Waltz on June 13, 1959 and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2019. Three children were blessed to this union.

Robert graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Wisconsin State College at Whitewater (now UW-Whitewater) in 1964, a Master of Science degree from Marquette University in 1969 and a Ph.D. from the Marquette University Medical School (now Medical College of Wisconsin) in 1972. He worked in medical research for over 25 years as faculty at the Medical College of Wisconsin and with the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. He authored or co-authored nearly 70 peer-reviewed scientific articles that have been cited over 700 times in subsequent scientific publications.

In addition to his work, Robert also served on the Kettle Moraine School Board, 1988-1989. He was a founding member of Grace Bible Church in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, serving for many years on the church board, as treasurer and on it’s building committee.

Robert enjoyed spending time with his family. He also worked on his hobby farm and helped his family with various building projects. Robert also enjoyed fishing, water skiing, boating and watching the Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewers.

Memorials may be made to Grace Bible Church, 1240 S. Silver Lake Rd., Oconomowoc, WI 53006.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Warren F. and Emma M. (Nehring) Coon; brothers: Harold Coon, Charles Coon, Lawrence Coon and Walter Coon. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Katie.

Surviving are his wife Carolyn Coon of Delafield, Wisconsin, sons David (Ellen) Coon of Brookfield, Wisconsin, and Jason (Vickie) Coon of Pleasantville, Tennessee; a daughter, Cheryl (Doug) Iverson of Ripon, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Holly, Emily, Tobias, Emma, Laura, Jonathan, Sari, Hannah, Avalee and Jedidiah; sisters, Rowena Kimball of Lake Delton and Frances Trojan of Wisconsin Dells; and other family and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home assisted the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.

