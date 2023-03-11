Cook, Deren L. Age 55

Deren L. Cook, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 6, 2023. Deren was born on October 26, 1967 in Mauston to Gerald & Dorthey (Roller) Cook. In 1986, he graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids, and held a Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Deren joined the US Army immediately after graduating high school. He served for 24 years, flew OH-58D helicopters for 18 years, and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2007. After retiring from service in 2010, he continued to serve others through his second career as an emergency helicopter pilot for Stat Medivac (PA), Air Methods (Northern NY), PHI in (WI), and eventually served as lead pilot for Life Link in Rhinelander. Deren loved to travel to all corners of our country, especially when it meant camping. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and taking his children and grandchildren water tubing on Muskellunge Lake. When forced to be indoors he enjoyed darts, pool, and singing karaoke “very badly.” Deren is survived by his wife, Jeanie Long of Tomahawk; daughters, Kayleigh (Cory) Conlin of Houston, TX, and Tasha Cedeno of Middleton; step-daughter, Emily (Jordan) Rand of Littleton, CO; mother, Dorthey Cook of Granton; brother, Jeff (Denise) Cook of Merrillan, WI; and sister, Alisa (Chris) Eichhorn of West Bend. Deren is further survived by 7 grandchildren: Connor, Paige, Delaney, Anniston, Ila, Bridger & Carter, as well as his 6 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald. The funeral service for Deren Cook will take place at 12:00 PM on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Krueger Family Funeral Home. Pastor Larry Mathein will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM. Burial with military honors will immediately follow in the Northwoods National Veterans Cemetery in Harshaw. Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. You may view the full obituary and leave online condolences at www.kruegerfamilyfuneral.com

