Cook, Ardith M., age 81 of Camp Douglas
Ardith M. Cook age 81 of Camp Douglas, WI., passed away on Thursday, December 21st at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (208 Allen Rd) New Lisbon. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, December 26 at the Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Pastor Russell “Chip” Wilke III presiding. Burial will take place in the Hustler Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Source: WRJC.com
