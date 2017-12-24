Cook, Ardith M., age 81 of Camp Douglas

Ardith M. Cook age 81 of Camp Douglas, WI., passed away on Thursday, December 21st at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (208 Allen Rd) New Lisbon. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, December 26 at the Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Pastor Russell “Chip” Wilke III presiding. Burial will take place in the Hustler Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.