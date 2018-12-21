Convicted Sex Offender to Reside in Friendship

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the following information pursuant to Wisconsin State Statute 301.46(2m) which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender’s release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety, awareness and protection. The individual who appears on this notification has been convicted of a sex offense. Further, his criminal history places him in a classification level which reflects the potential to re-offend.

38 year old Aaron Gibbs was convicted of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. Offender sexually assaulted two female acquaintances, ages 6 and 7.

Mr. Gibbs will be released on 12-21-18 and will be residing at 2144 Town Road, Friendship, WI, 53934. He is NOT on extended supervision with the Department of Corrections and also been discharged from his civil commitment with the Department of Health Services. However, he is required to follow rules set by the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry program, to include GPS monitoring.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.