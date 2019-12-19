Convicted Sex Offender to Live in Orange Township

Juneau County Sherriff’s Department is releasing information on a registered Sex Offender who will be moving into Orange Township. 33 year old Anthony Devito will be moving into Orange Township. Devito is not currently wanted by authorities and has served his sentence imposed on him. Devito is a 5’9 191 pound white male with black hair and brown eyes. Devito is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victims, cannot consumer alcohol or drugs, he must also comply with the sex offender rules, and be monitored by electronic technology. He will be under the supervision of his New Lisbon office Probation Officer. For more information call 608-240-5830.

Source: WRJC.com





