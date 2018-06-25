Convicted Monfils’ killer Dale Basten dead

One of six men convicted in the 1992 murder of Green Bay paper mill worker Tom Monfils has died. FOX 11 reports the state Department of Corrections said 77-year-old Dale Basten died Saturday morning in Outagamie County. Basten had been serving a life sentence in prison until he was released last September because of failing […]

Source: WRN.com

