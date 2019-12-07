Convicted Felon in Camp Douglas Faces Charges after Shooting Deer

A 42 year old Camp Douglas man is facing a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon after shooting a doe in November. A conversation warden made contact with James Wilson at his Orange Township residence to follow up a deer hunting investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department. Wilson did not have a deer hunting license and is a convicted felon. Wilson told authorities he had shot the doe with a crossbow. Authorities noted none of the crossbow bolts looked like it had recently shot a deer. Wilson then went outback to show authorities the doe and they noted it had not been shot with a crossbow rather it had been shot with a firearm. Wilson became agitated and changed his story several times and told authorities he was DONE at this time he was placed under arrest. Authorities located a rifle with rounds which matched the rounds found near Wilsons hunting stand. Wilson could face up to 10 years behind bars if convicted.

