Controversial Proclamation Voted Down by Juneau County Board, Lasker Tried to Clear up Misconceptions

(((WisconsinReport))) IN-PERSON GENERAL ELECTION 2020 VOTING TODAY. —- WISCONSIN HOURS – Tues. Nov. 3, 2020: IN-PERSON VOTING OPEN FROM 7 AM TO 8 PM CST. (((WiscReport News))) ABSENTEE BALLOTS MUST BE RETURNED BY 8 PM CENTRAL STANDARD TIME. (((WisconsinReport))) PLEASE NOTE: If you have an absentee ballot, IT’S TOO LATE TO MAIL IT IN. Return Absentee Ballot IN PERSON as soon as possible by dropping it off at your municipal clerk’s office or dropbox location (if available). (((WiscReport News))) You can find your clerk’s office address and drop box locations by visiting myvote.wi.gov. (((WisconsinReport))) Your Absentee Ballot must be returned so it can be delivered to your polling place by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots that are late cannot be counted. (((WisconsinReport))) FIND and FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA: WE ARE WiscReport on TWITTER AND FACEBOOK. (((WiscReport))) STANDBY FOR MORE NEWS AND INFO ON OUR NEWS TICKER: ->>>>>>>>>>

It has been announced that the Juneau Count Board Voted down the proclamation by an 11-9 vote.

The following public notice is from David Lasker from the Juneau County Corporation Council. Lasker is trying to clear up misconceptions. The following is from Lasker:

As Juneau County Corporations Council, I am making a statement to directly address the misconception and extreme overreaction that is circulating publicly about a proclamation that is on the Juneau County Board. (May People) The Proclamation is that a heavy handed move by the Juneau County Health Department “to try to shutdown Juneau County”.

The assertion is completely false and very misleading. The proclamation has nothing to do with “shutting down the county”, and it should not be viewed with alarm or mistrust by our citizens. The proclamation is simply for the purpose that a public health emergency exists in Juneau County at this time. It complies with the state law that provides for making such a declaration. Adoption of resolution will do nothing more than allow the health department to respond more quickly and more effectively in helping all of us to get a handle on this threat to public health and safety. It does not expand the power or the authority of the health department in any way. It is state law that gives the health department the authority it already has, under the statues have been on the books for decades. The proclamation cannot expand the power of the health department.

Lakser also states the Juneau County Government is not thinking about shutting down the county economy.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.