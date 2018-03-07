Controlled detonation at Beaver Dam apartment planned for 1 p.m.
A team of explosives experts will conduct a controlled detonation of remaining homemade explosives Wednesday afternoon, in a Beaver Dam apartment.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
