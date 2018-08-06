Containers will help law enforcement clean up meth labs

The state gets some help from the feds, to clean up meth labs. Attorney General Brad Schimel announced Monday that six methamphetamine chemical storage containers will assist local law enforcement with meth lab clean up. The containers provided by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will save local law enforcement time and money, and increase safety […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.