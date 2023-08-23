Consumers in Northeastern Wisconsin should check for these recalled meat products by Salmon's Meat Market
The company, based in Luxemburg, is doing a voluntary recall on a number of their meat products that were sold throughout Northeastern Wisconsin.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Republican 2023 presidential debate live updates: Heat keeps Deer District quiet
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 7:54 PM
The first Republican presidential primary debate is tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Follow here Wednesday for live updates.
-
-
Attorney General Josh Kaul says Senate effort to force vote on elections chief is illegal
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 7:28 PM
Kaul is siding with Democrats on the Wisconsin Elections Commission that senators have no legal grounds to take up Meagan Wolfe's appointment.
-
Republicans ask newly elected liberal justice Janet Protasiewicz to not hear...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 6:58 PM
Republicans argue in motions filed with the Wisconsin Supreme Court that Protasiewicz can't fairly hear the cases because of her campaign rhetoric.
-
Senate committee takes up appointments to judicial commission amid Supreme Court tensions
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 5:42 PM
The senators' questions appeared to reference newly sworn-in Justice Janet Protasiewicz's comments that the state's electoral maps are "rigged."
-
Inside a training for conservatives looking for control of Wisconsin school boards
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 5:33 PM
The Leadership Institute and Moms for Liberty co-hosted a school board-focused training for conservatives in Wisconsin on Tuesday.
-
DHS says know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke
by Bob Hague on August 23, 2023 at 5:20 PM
With the hottest temperatures of the year in much of the state, it’s important to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include faintness or dizziness, excessive sweating with cool, pale […]
-
Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin assisting Maui wildfire victims
by Bob Hague on August 23, 2023 at 5:10 PM
Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin are assisting wildfire victims on the island of Maui. Jennifer Warren, regional communications director for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin said the organization currently has seven volunteers from the state […]
-
Wisconsin political donors are voting with their wallets. Here are the Republican...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2023 at 5:05 PM
Wisconsin donors have given more than $608,000 to the top eight Republican presidential candidates and Democratic President Joe Biden so far this year.
