Consumers could pay more following Net Neutrality repeal

Consumers can expect to slowly pay more for online services, following the FCC’s decision Thursday to repeal Obama-era Net Neutrality provisions. The policy shift means internet providers will be able to create slow and fast lanes for online content. UW-Madison telecommunications professor emeritus Barry Orton says that will likely mean price hikes to get online […]

Source: WRN.com

