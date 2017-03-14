Consultant recommends tearing down Brown County Arena

If a consultant’s recommendation is followed, the aging Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena in Green Bay will be torn down. The Brown County Arena opened in 1958, and Shopko Hall opened in 1986. On Monday, County officials heard the findings of a study that looked into redevelopment options for the Arena and the adjoining Shopko Hall […]

Source: WRN.com



More News Around The State





1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.