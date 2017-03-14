Consultant recommends tearing down Brown County Arena
If a consultant’s recommendation is followed, the aging Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena in Green Bay will be torn down. The Brown County Arena opened in 1958, and Shopko Hall opened in 1986. On Monday, County officials heard the findings of a study that looked into redevelopment options for the Arena and the adjoining Shopko Hall […]
Source: WRN.com
