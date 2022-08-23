Construction to begin at Mile Bluff Medical Center

A number of remodeling projects are set to take place at the main campus of Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. The updates will expand the services that are available to the community, and will enhance the overall patient experience. These projects will not interrupt the ability to provide great patient care. Construction is scheduled to start this month as materials are available, and is expected to last into 2023.

Inpatient Care / Hospital

Medical Imaging

A new nuclear medicine machine will be added to provide a service that patients used to have to travel for. The space the new equipment will be located in will also be updated to enhance patient privacy.

Infusion & Cancer Care

Construction will also begin in the area where Rehabilitation Services used to be. When completed, the Infusion & Cancer Care Department will move to this all-new space. The location will allow for an entrance to be added, giving patients direct access to the department from the parking lot. The treatment area will have bright window views, and the space to care for more patients than the current space allows.

To stay up-to-date with the progress being made on these projects, watch the Mile Bluff Medical Center Facebook page.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.