Construction on a new roundabout in Grand Rapids starts July 25. Here's what drivers need to know.
Officials hope rebuilding the intersection of Wood County W and 48th Street and adding a roundabout will make it safer.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Gov. Tony Evers signs sweeping phonics-based reading bill into law
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2023 at 1:42 PM
The legislative overhaul will change how Wisconsin's youngest elementary school students learn to read.
Gov. Evers boosted school funding for 400 years. Why some school leaders aren't impressed
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2023 at 1:32 PM
One school board member called the veto a 'stunt' that still leaves school districts behind inflation.
Report: Wisconsin taxpayers are expected to see over $1 billion in savings from the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2023 at 10:06 AM
The report found Wisconsin's latest two-year state budget signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers earlier this month raised spending while slashing taxes and preserving rainy day funds.
'Bigoted': Rep. Mark Pocan rebukes House Republicans for effort to cut support for LGBTQ...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2023 at 11:12 PM
Pocan's pointed remarks came as Appropriation's Committee Republicans moved to strike from the Transportation Department's annual funding bill three earmarks that would provide services to several LGBTQ centers in Pennsylvania and […]
Don't fall for this: Door County getting scam phone calls from fake sheriff's officers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2023 at 10:47 PM
The sheriff's office wants to let residents know that it never asks for money over the phone.
Evers' Year of Mental Health initiated important conversations. Investing in strategies...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2023 at 8:49 PM
State budget didn't fully reflect 'The Year of Mental Health' but mental health stakeholders across the state focused on wins and future budgets.
Two people injured in a single-engine airplane crash Tuesday in Eagle River
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 19, 2023 at 6:21 PM
It's not known as of Wednesday what caused the crash or how badly the plane was damaged.
Milwaukee teen gets prison time for 2022 fatal shooting outside Green Bay Walgreens
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM
Jeremiah Robinson, now 17, was 15 when he fatally shot a 31-year-old Green Bay man outside the Walgreens at 1165 W. Mason St. on Feb. 18, 2022.
El Niño will likely change Wisconsin's weather. Here's how.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2023 at 4:46 PM
Wisconsinites could see a warmer than average winter as El Niño surfaces and is expected to gradually strengthen into the winter.
