Constitutional amendment limiting Wisconsin governor's use of federal funds moves closer to public vote
Republicans have pushed for more control over how the governor doles out federal money since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw billions of dollars come into the state.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Mauston Softball Erases 8 Run Deficit Defeats New Lisbon Full Game
by WRJC WebMaster on March 31, 2023 at 3:47 PM
Holland, Eleanor Irene Age 96 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 31, 2023 at 3:23 PM
Mauston Baseball Team Rallies Past Reedsburg 9-7
by WRJC WebMaster on March 31, 2023 at 3:21 PM
JFC co-chair says Brewers ballpark funding proposal ‘needs serious work’
by Bob Hague on March 31, 2023 at 1:56 PM
On Major League Baseball’s Opening Day, Governor Tony Evers’ pitch to spend state funds on the Milwaukee Brewers’ ballpark is still viewed with caution by Republicans on the legislature’s budget panel. “That appears to […]
Ron Johnson and other Wisconsin congressional Republicans slam indictment of Donald Trump
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2023 at 1:50 PM
Wisconsin congressional Republicans decried the decision from a Manhattan grand jury to indict former President Donald Trump.
April bail referendums: What they're about, who supports them and who could be most...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2023 at 11:02 AM
If they pass, they would amend the state constitution to expand the criteria for setting cash bail.
'Science of reading,' whole language,' 'balanced literacy': How can Wisconsin resolve its...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2023 at 11:01 AM
There are many theories about the best way to teach reading: science of reading, whole language, balanced literacy. So what works best?
Here's everything you need to know about Wisconsin's Supreme Court race, the candidates...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Here's what you need to know about the candidates and the issues on the table for Wisconsin's open Supreme Court seat.
Bellevue child care center to close after 20 years in business
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 31, 2023 at 10:03 AM
Staffing shortages in the early care and education field are behind the closure, owner Carolee Lasecki said.
