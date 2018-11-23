Consider getting Something Special From Wisconsin this holiday season
If you’re looking for some great holiday gifts, consider getting Something Special From Wisconsin. Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley says the program helps identify producers and companies keeping their process and production local. “It was made with at least half of the ingredients, production or processing going right back to our state. But it’s also […]
Source: WRN.com
