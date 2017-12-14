Conservatives look to change narrative on renewable energy

As the cost of renewable energy technologies drops, there’s a new push to change how conservatives approach those options. Wisconsin Conservative Energy Forum executive director Scott Coenen says there needs to be a recognition that renewables are getting close to competing with fossil fuels, and the state should be moving to take advantage of their […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.