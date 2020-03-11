Conservatives ask Wisconsin Supreme Court to put voter purge case on a fast track
A group of voters Wednesday asked the state Supreme Court to move thousands of people off the voter rolls as the race for a seat on the high court heats up.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
